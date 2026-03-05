Royce & Associates LP Has $6.20 Million Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 232.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 125.1% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 93,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,024,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,427,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,132,000 after buying an additional 194,909 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $357.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $203.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $464.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.11 and its 200-day moving average is $272.55.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Centrus Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

