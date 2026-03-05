Royce & Associates LP Invests $5.94 Million in Indivior PLC $INDV

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 246,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,120,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,875,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth $9,086,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Indivior by 124.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,977,000 after acquiring an additional 827,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Stock Performance

Indivior stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.83. Indivior PLC has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22.

Insider Activity at Indivior

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 16.85%.The business had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Humphreys acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $27,427.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,332.78. The trade was a 15.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Wheadon bought 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $62,675.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,439.05. This trade represents a 14.03% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 4,871 shares of company stock worth $172,385 over the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Indivior from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Indivior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Indivior has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

View Our Latest Report on INDV

About Indivior

(Free Report)

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.