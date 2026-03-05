Corient IA LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Corient IA LLC bought a new position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Western Digital from $197.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, New Street Research set a $250.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

Key Headlines Impacting Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor note argues WDC is being re-rated as AI workloads drive multi-year demand for high-capacity nearline HDDs; company says 2026 HDD capacity is sold out, guided for strong revenue and gross-margin expansion, and has tightened its capital/portfolio focus — this underpins the bullish thesis for durable enterprise/cloud demand. Read More.

Investor note argues WDC is being re-rated as AI workloads drive multi-year demand for high-capacity nearline HDDs; company says 2026 HDD capacity is sold out, guided for strong revenue and gross-margin expansion, and has tightened its capital/portfolio focus — this underpins the bullish thesis for durable enterprise/cloud demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market write-ups tie WDC’s rebound to renewed investor focus on AI video and hyperscaler storage needs after a pullback; momentum-driven snap-back + rotation into higher-beta storage names supported the move. Read More.

Market write-ups tie WDC’s rebound to renewed investor focus on AI video and hyperscaler storage needs after a pullback; momentum-driven snap-back + rotation into higher-beta storage names supported the move. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights how AI-generated video and other AI workloads can materially expand capacity requirements vs. traditional data, reinforcing expectations for sustained nearline HDD demand — a direct tailwind for WDC’s product mix. Read More.

Coverage highlights how AI-generated video and other AI workloads can materially expand capacity requirements vs. traditional data, reinforcing expectations for sustained nearline HDD demand — a direct tailwind for WDC’s product mix. Read More. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised memory-price forecasts and price targets after industry meetings, signaling broader cloud/datacenter spend strength — a supportive macro backdrop for storage suppliers (though impact differs across HDD/SSD/memory product lines). Read More.

UBS raised memory-price forecasts and price targets after industry meetings, signaling broader cloud/datacenter spend strength — a supportive macro backdrop for storage suppliers (though impact differs across HDD/SSD/memory product lines). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: WDC’s presentation at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference contained management commentary reinforcing visibility into hyperscaler plans and capacity allocation — useful for modeling but not a new catalyst by itself. Read More.

WDC’s presentation at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference contained management commentary reinforcing visibility into hyperscaler plans and capacity allocation — useful for modeling but not a new catalyst by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / many recent buy/outperform ratings), which supports sentiment but could limit near-term upside if already priced in. Read More.

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / many recent buy/outperform ratings), which supports sentiment but could limit near-term upside if already priced in. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide volatility: semiconductor/memory-related sell-offs tied to Middle East tensions and smartphone weakness show macro/geopolitical risk that can pressure high-multiple tech names and trigger short-term pullbacks in storage stocks. Read More.

Sector-wide volatility: semiconductor/memory-related sell-offs tied to Middle East tensions and smartphone weakness show macro/geopolitical risk that can pressure high-multiple tech names and trigger short-term pullbacks in storage stocks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling has been reported recently, which some investors view as a governance/conviction concern even as company fundamentals improve — a potential psychological headwind for the stock. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $5,108,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,805 shares of company stock worth $16,846,612 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Stock Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $261.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $309.90. The company has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.