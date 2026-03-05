Royce & Associates LP Sells 183,291 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. $SAMG

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 183,291 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, headquartered in New York City, is an independent registered investment adviser that specializes in delivering customized wealth and asset management solutions for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutional clients. Founded in 2002 by senior professionals from leading financial institutions, Silvercrest has built its reputation on a disciplined, research-driven investment process and a commitment to personalized client service.

The firm’s core offerings include discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management across equities, fixed income, hedge funds and alternative investments.

