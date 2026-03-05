Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,109,000 after acquiring an additional 329,759 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 925,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,649,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $150.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $121.06 and a 1-year high of $359.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $141.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $158.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

