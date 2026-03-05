Royce & Associates LP Sells 13,001 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $195,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 104,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.13 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 136.12%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.56.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,640.75. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $702,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,905,833.80. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

