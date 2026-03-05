Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 1,570.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 578,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 188.1% in the second quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 160,735 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in NCR Voyix by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,090,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 262,451 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the third quarter worth $3,050,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in NCR Voyix by 18.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,231,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 496,435 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 41.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

NCR Voyix Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:VYX opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. NCR Voyix Corporation has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.52 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.97%. NCR Voyix’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.960 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

