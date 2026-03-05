Claro Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF $HYHG

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYHG. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 559.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter.

BATS HYHG opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.54. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $66.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys. HYHG was launched on May 21, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

