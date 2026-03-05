AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.82 and last traded at C$20.56, with a volume of 182491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AGF.B. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AGF Management from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.54.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGF.B

AGF Management Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.36.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$120.30 million during the quarter. AGF Management had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that AGF Management Limited will post 1.5610119 EPS for the current year.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related. That said, the company does use fundamental, quantitative and alternative strategies to manages its investment funds. AGF Management has a more meaningful portion of its business tied to institutional clients than its peers, with 26% of AUM derived from institutional and subadvised accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.