Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,865 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.26.

GD stock opened at $365.39 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $369.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

