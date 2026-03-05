Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Position Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 665.4% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 103.7% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

