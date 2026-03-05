AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.1% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 257,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119,162 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 150,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

Shares of ORLY opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

