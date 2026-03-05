Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $23.21 Million Stock Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $23,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Strategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,722,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 17.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy confirmed a large bitcoin purchase (3,015 BTC, ~ $204M), increasing its corporate bitcoin treasury and reinforcing the company’s long-running accumulation strategy. This direct buy is a clear bullish catalyst for MSTR. Strategy Buys 3,015 More Bitcoin

Strategy confirmed a large bitcoin purchase (3,015 BTC, ~ $204M), increasing its corporate bitcoin treasury and reinforcing the company’s long-running accumulation strategy. This direct buy is a clear bullish catalyst for MSTR. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Strategy spent roughly $200M on bitcoin and also raised the dividend on its STRC preferred shares — actions that signal continued capital deployment into BTC and a shareholder-return element that can support investor sentiment. Strategy Spends $200M on Bitcoin, Raises STRC Dividend

Reports say Strategy spent roughly $200M on bitcoin and also raised the dividend on its STRC preferred shares — actions that signal continued capital deployment into BTC and a shareholder-return element that can support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: High STRC preferred-share trading volume has been interpreted by some market observers as another signal of a large bitcoin acquisition (Blockonomi flagged STRC flows consistent with a ~1,000 BTC buy), which can amplify price moves in the underlying common shares. STRC Volume Suggests Bitcoin Acquisition

High STRC preferred-share trading volume has been interpreted by some market observers as another signal of a large bitcoin acquisition (Blockonomi flagged STRC flows consistent with a ~1,000 BTC buy), which can amplify price moves in the underlying common shares. Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector tailwind — Bitcoin’s rebound and regulatory tailwinds lifted crypto-linked equities broadly (Coinbase, Strategy, Robinhood among them), helping push MSTR higher as investors reposition into crypto exposure. Crypto Stocks Surge on Bitcoin Strength

Macro/sector tailwind — Bitcoin’s rebound and regulatory tailwinds lifted crypto-linked equities broadly (Coinbase, Strategy, Robinhood among them), helping push MSTR higher as investors reposition into crypto exposure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Benchmark reiterated a Buy and a high price target, highlighting the company’s bitcoin execution and long-term thesis — analyst optimism helps justify the rally and can attract buyers. Benchmark Reiterates Buy on MSTR

Analyst support: Benchmark reiterated a Buy and a high price target, highlighting the company’s bitcoin execution and long-term thesis — analyst optimism helps justify the rally and can attract buyers. Negative Sentiment: Not all research is uniformly bullish — Clear Street cut its price target on MSTR while keeping a Buy rating, signaling rising uncertainty about valuation and downside risk even if the accumulation story remains intact. That keeps upside paired with elevated risk/volatility. Clear Street Cuts Price Target

Insider Transactions at Strategy

Strategy Stock Up 10.4%

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 5,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $779,400. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,128. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,012 shares of company stock worth $880,080. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy stock opened at $146.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average of $226.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 3.55.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research set a $250.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.21.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

