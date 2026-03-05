Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 2.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $20,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $845.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

