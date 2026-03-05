Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 75,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,564,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 151,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 556,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $275.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $281.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.56 and its 200-day moving average is $261.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

