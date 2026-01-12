Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of XPENG Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 64,175 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 40,515 call options.

XPENG Trading Up 8.4%

XPENG stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,940,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,529. XPENG has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get XPENG alerts:

XPENG (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.48 billion. XPENG had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that XPENG will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on XPENG in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPENG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “reduce” rating on shares of XPENG in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Daiwa America raised XPENG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPENG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPENG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPENG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPENG by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in XPENG by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in XPENG by 4.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPENG by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPENG by 145.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPENG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPENG Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.

Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPENG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.