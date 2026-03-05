AltaGas (ATGFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of $0.5540 per share and revenue of $3.4290 billion for the quarter.

AltaGas Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Get AltaGas alerts:

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company engaged in the ownership, operation and development of diversified assets across natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), electricity and utility businesses. Its midstream operations include gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as fractionation and storage of NGLs. In the power segment, AltaGas develops and operates natural gas?fired power plants and small hydroelectric facilities, providing reliable electricity to regional markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.