iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.73 and last traded at $60.7050, with a volume of 36364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 631.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Zurich Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.