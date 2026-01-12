Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.3450, with a volume of 119688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enel Chile to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENIC

Enel Chile Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 287,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enel Chile by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Enel Chile by 43.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile’s leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.