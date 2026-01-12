Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.77 and last traded at $144.8040, with a volume of 695283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.59.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.50.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

