Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00003440 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $76.76 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 546,346,905 coins and its circulating supply is 546,346,339 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars.

