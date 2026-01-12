Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 927,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 5.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $628,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $646.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.43. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $739.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $802.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.81.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

