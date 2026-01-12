Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,275,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $712,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $933,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,538,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Munro Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $96,294,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 216,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

UBER stock opened at $85.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 175,423 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,992.28. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,348,818. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

