Siacoin Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $90.48 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90,640.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $625.51 or 0.00690093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $565.35 or 0.00623726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.54 or 0.00448513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00085052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00013538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 62,217,525,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. Siacoin’s official message board is sia.tech/blog. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @siafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

