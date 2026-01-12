DigiByte (DGB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $104.35 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $104.35 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90,640.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.51 or 0.00690093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.35 or 0.00623726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.54 or 0.00448513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00085052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00013538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 18,095,955,893 coins and its circulating supply is 18,080,540,706 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.