Tema Etfs LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Tema Etfs LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,034.8% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.55.

Amgen stock opened at $326.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.55 and a 12 month high of $346.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.66. The company has a market cap of $175.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

