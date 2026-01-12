SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC Shares Sold by Tema Etfs LLC

Tema Etfs LLC reduced its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 271.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 51,273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,174 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 43.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $207.35 on Monday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $233.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.24. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.33%.The firm had revenue of $592.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 38,755 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $7,986,242.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,243,294.62. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $2,584,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188,367.40. The trade was a 23.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company’s Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

Featured Articles

