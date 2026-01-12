Tema Etfs LLC Purchases 4,989 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Tema Etfs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Synopsys by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,590. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $602.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.13.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.1%

Synopsys stock opened at $525.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.06 and a 200-day moving average of $504.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

