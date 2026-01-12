Tema Etfs LLC Buys 11,081 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Tema Etfs LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $165.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.77. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $22,962,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,801,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,805,001.40. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $261,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,787.20. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 166,068 shares of company stock worth $25,470,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

