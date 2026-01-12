Tema Etfs LLC Buys Shares of 41,718 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after buying an additional 6,969,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,895 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
PG opened at $141.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average of $151.45. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.39.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.75%.
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha argues the market is wrong and P&G is a buy — the piece upgrades the rating, highlighting durable cash flows and long-term compounding potential that could attract value investors. Procter & Gamble: The Market Is Wrong – It’s Time To Buy This Compounder (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target (to $150) but maintained a Buy — signals some near-term valuation cooling yet continued analyst conviction that P&G has upside from current levels. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes P&G is a trending stock and summarizes factors investors should watch (demand trends, promotions, dividend profile), useful for short-term traders but not a firm directional catalyst. Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis on Yahoo Finance frames the story as a trade-off: legal scrutiny vs. new CEO emphasis on pricing — legal risk raises uncertainty, but stronger pricing execution would support margins and investor confidence. Should Legal Scrutiny And New CEO Focus On Pricing Shape Procter & Gamble’s (PG) Investment Narrative?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory action: P&G agreed to change Crest kids’ toothpaste packaging after concerns raised by the Texas AG — this creates near-term legal/regulatory overhang and potential reputational risk. Procter & Gamble changes Crest toothpaste packaging to address Texas AG fluoride concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (to $158 from $170) as 2026 models were reset — the cut, even with an Overweight call, signals lower near-term upside from previous analyst expectations. Wells Fargo Trims Procter & Gamble (PG) Target as 2026 Models Reset
- Negative Sentiment: Market-watch pieces and a Seeking Alpha “still not a buy” write-up highlight valuation concerns (multiples vs. growth) and recent softness in category demand — these narratives feed selling pressure and explain continued volatility. Procter & Gamble: A Wide Moat, Solid Business – And Still Not A Buy
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term technical/market signal: coverage flagged P&G hitting a 52-week low recently, which can amplify downside momentum as momentum traders and funds react. Procter & Gamble Hits 52-Week Low: Buy Opportunity or Warning Sign?
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
