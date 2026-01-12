Tema Etfs LLC Buys Shares of 41,718 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after buying an additional 6,969,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,895 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

PG opened at $141.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average of $151.45. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.75%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

