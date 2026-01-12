Tema Etfs LLC Acquires 20,314 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Tema Etfs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises 0.9% of Tema Etfs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 269,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.94.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $321.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $332.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

