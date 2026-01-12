Tema Etfs LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Tema Etfs LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 120.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 8.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $218.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.99 and its 200 day moving average is $133.33. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $274.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.37.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 50,418 shares of company stock worth $7,667,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

