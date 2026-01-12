Tema Etfs LLC Grows Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Tema Etfs LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $234,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after buying an additional 1,896,749 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,096,000 after acquiring an additional 709,464 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,260,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,563,000 after acquiring an additional 477,135 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,747,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock opened at $105.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $117.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,112. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,728.48. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,228 shares of company stock worth $18,345,001. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.