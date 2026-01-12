Tema Etfs LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Tema Etfs LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 165.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $29,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $713.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $769.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $706.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 67.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $763.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

