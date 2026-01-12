Tema Etfs LLC Raises Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Tema Etfs LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $1,554,154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 428.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,311,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 142.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,436,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $55.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 12th. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

