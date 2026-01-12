Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 15,653 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,296,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 21.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $137,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

