Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Acquired by Tema Etfs LLC

Tema Etfs LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 105.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $998,000. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $207.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. DZ Bank lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.15.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

