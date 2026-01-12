ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.370-7.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.0 million-$873.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $869.3 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $76.28 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.74 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $133,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,673.60. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $146,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,490.55. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,898. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

