Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives C$95.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$95.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJ. Raymond James Financial set a C$100.00 price target on Stella-Jones and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Desjardins set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SJ

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of SJ opened at C$88.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.85. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$62.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.24.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 9.43%.The firm had revenue of C$958.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Michelle Annette Banik acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$84.60 per share, with a total value of C$39,931.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,931.20. The trade was a ? increase in their position. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.