SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.0357.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SLR Investment from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 159.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,284 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 173.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.4% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 351,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.33 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 41.00%. On average, research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.39%.

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) is a closed?end, externally managed business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to middle?market companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co?investments. Its flexible capital approach allows it to structure financing across the capital structure to address a range of sponsor?backed transactions.

