Head to Head Survey: Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) & GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mueller Industries and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Industries 18.10% 25.02% 21.04% GrafTech International -39.13% N/A -11.72%

Dividends

Mueller Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. GrafTech International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Mueller Industries pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GrafTech International pays out -0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mueller Industries has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Mueller Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Industries $3.77 billion 3.64 $604.88 million $6.70 18.45 GrafTech International $521.89 million 0.84 -$131.16 million ($7.90) -2.16

This table compares Mueller Industries and GrafTech International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mueller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than GrafTech International. GrafTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mueller Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mueller Industries has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mueller Industries and GrafTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 GrafTech International 1 5 0 0 1.83

GrafTech International has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential downside of 16.34%. Given GrafTech International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than Mueller Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Mueller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of GrafTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Mueller Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GrafTech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mueller Industries beats GrafTech International on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples. It also resells steel pipes, brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings and faucets, and plumbing specialties; and supplies water tubes. This segment sells its products to wholesalers in the plumbing and refrigeration markets, distributors to the manufactured housing and recreational vehicle industries, building material retailers, and air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Industrial Metals segment manufactures brass, bronze, and copper alloy rods; plumbing brass, valves, fittings, and gas assemblies; cold-form aluminum and copper products; machining of aluminum, steel, brass, and cast iron impacts and castings; brass and aluminum forgings; brass, aluminum, and stainless-steel valves; fluid control solutions; and gas train assembles to OEMs in the industrial, construction, HVAC, plumbing, and refrigeration markets. The Climate segment offers valves, protection devices, and brass fittings for various OEMs in the commercial HVAC and refrigeration markets; high-pressure components and accessories for the air-conditioning and refrigeration markets; coaxial heat exchangers and twisted tubes for the HVAC, geothermal, refrigeration, swimming pool heat pump, marine, ice machine, commercial boiler, and heat reclamation markets; and insulated HVAC flexible duct systems. Mueller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

