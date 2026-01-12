Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on BASFY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Basf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Basf stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 130.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company founded in 1865 (originally Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik) and headquartered in Ludwigshafen. It is one of the world’s largest chemical producers, supplying raw materials, intermediates and finished chemical products to a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, agriculture, consumer goods, electronics and industrial manufacturing. The company combines large-scale production with global commercial and logistics networks to serve customers in many end markets.

BASF’s activities span basic and specialty chemicals, performance materials, functional additives, catalysts and coatings, as well as products for nutrition and personal care.

