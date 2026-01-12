Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phoenix Education Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

PXED opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Phoenix Education Partners has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.65.

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.

