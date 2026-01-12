Critical Survey: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) & Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeuroPace and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 6 0 2.63 Vicarious Surgical 1 2 0 0 1.67

NeuroPace currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.58%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.15%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -25.28% -136.60% -22.94% Vicarious Surgical N/A -184.13% -112.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares NeuroPace and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.8% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of NeuroPace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and Vicarious Surgical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $79.91 million 6.97 -$27.14 million ($0.76) -22.01 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$63.22 million ($9.05) -0.29

NeuroPace has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicarious Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NeuroPace has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Vicarious Surgical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

