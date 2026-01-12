Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $42.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.1250.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $45.73 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 47.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg?based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open?pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

