iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Sold by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 286,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 751,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,458,000 after acquiring an additional 91,530 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 642,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 629,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $97.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

