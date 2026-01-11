Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,050 Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its stake in Equinix by 93.3% in the third quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14,704.3% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $795.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price target on Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 price target on Equinix in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.05.
Equinix Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of EQIX stock opened at $800.35 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $953.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $769.03 and a 200-day moving average of $782.26.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 11.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Equinix Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix
In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.09, for a total transaction of $2,115,774.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,040,658.94. This represents a 18.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total value of $38,879.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,826,927.56. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,748. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Equinix Profile
Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.
Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.
