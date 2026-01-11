Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Trading 14.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 15,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 21,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 1.2%

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPINL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing office properties across the United States. The company seeks to generate stable, long-term cash flow by investing in a diversified portfolio of suburban and urban office assets. Its acquisitions strategy emphasizes single-tenant and multi-tenant buildings with strong credit profiles and favorable lease structures, including net-lease and modified gross leases.

Since its establishment, Office Properties Income Trust has pursued growth through both direct acquisitions and joint venture partnerships, targeting markets with resilient demand drivers such as technology, healthcare and professional services.

