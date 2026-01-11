Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $50 price target — a fresh analyst endorsement that signals confidence in Chipotle’s growth story and likely helped buying interest. Telsey Initiation

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:CMG opened at $40.10 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

