New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $200.32 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,301 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of CocaCola worth $200,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CocaCola by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola News Roundup

CocaCola Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.966-2.966 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.